New Hartford police officer punched in face during fight at Marquee Cinema

  • Updated
New Hartford Police Department

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford police officer was punched in the face while trying to break up a fight between two juveniles at Marquee Cinema over the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, police were called to Orchard Plaza regarding a group of 12 - 15 disorderly juveniles refusing to leave.

When officers arrived, a fight broke out between two girls in the group. While trying to break up the fight, one officer was punched in the face causing a minor injury. The officer was evaluated at a local hospital and released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against several of the juveniles involved in the incident.

