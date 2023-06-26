 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Wednesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

New Hartford Police Searching for 5 Suspects

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- New Hartford Police are conducting a grand larceny investigation at the Sole Solutions Sneaker Store in the Big Apple Music Plaza on Seneca Turnpike.

Take a look at the video above, which the owner of Sole Solutions gave WKTV.

Video shows five people walking out of the store with boxes of sneakers on Saturday.

The store owner says they hadn't been paid for.

He said the individuals were looking to purchase numerous pairs of sneakers and kept asking to see more shoes.

The owner said that they tried to pay for the sneakers with a credit card, but only a portion of the transaction went through on the card.

That's when the owner says the individuals walked out of the store with the merchandise.

If you recognize any of the individuals from the video, you're asked to contact the New Hartford Police Department.

