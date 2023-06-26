New Hartford Police Searching for Five Suspects

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- New Hartford Police have their hands full looking into a robbery at the Sole Solutions Sneaker Store in the Big Apple Music Plaza on Seneca Turnpike.
Take a look at the video above, which the owner of Sole Solutions gave WKTV.
Video shows five people walking out of the store with boxes of sneakers on Saturday.
The store owner says they hadn't been paid for.
He said the individuals were looking to purchase numerous pairs of sneakers and kept asking to see more shoes.
The owner said that they tried to pay for the sneakers with a credit card, but only a portion of the transaction went through on the card.
That's when the owner says the individuals walked out of the store with the merchandise.
If you recognize any of the individuals from the video, you're asked to contact the New Hartford Police Department.