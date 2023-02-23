New Hartford police searching for suspects in Home Depot theft

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – New Hartford police are searching for a man and a woman suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot on French Road.
The theft happened on Feb. 6.
Photos of the suspects were captured from the store’s surveillance video and posted to social media on Wednesday in an effort to help identify and locate them.
The woman is white with brown hair and was wearing glasses and a black baseball cap at the time of the crime. She was also wearing jeans, black boots and a black jacket.
The other suspect is a Black man who was wearing glasses, a red beanie hat, a black jacket, dark pants and sneakers.
Police say the suspects left the store in a newer model white Toyota RAV4.
Anyone with information that may help police with this investigation can call Officer Skidmore at 315-724-7111.