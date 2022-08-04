 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 95 to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
the lower elevations and urban areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New Hartford woman accused of distributing fentanyl, heroin, meth facing federal charges

  • Updated
  • 0

ALBANY, N.Y. – A New Hartford woman was arraigned last week on federal drug charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Alexis Miranda, 27, is accused of distributing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine between August and October of 2019.

Miranda is also accused of possessing four defaced pistols.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Miranda faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. She could also be ordered to pay a fine of up to $10 million.

Miranda was released following her arraignment pending the start of her trial.

