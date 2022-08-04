New Hartford woman accused of distributing fentanyl, heroin, meth facing federal charges

ALBANY, N.Y. – A New Hartford woman was arraigned last week on federal drug charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Alexis Miranda, 27, is accused of distributing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine between August and October of 2019.
Miranda is also accused of possessing four defaced pistols.
According to the United States Department of Justice, Miranda faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. She could also be ordered to pay a fine of up to $10 million.
Miranda was released following her arraignment pending the start of her trial.