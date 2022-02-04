New Jersey man charged with snowmobiling while intoxicated in town of Webb

BIG MOOSE, N.Y. – A New Jersey man is facing charges after Town of Webb police say he was found intoxicated and only partly conscious on a snowmobile in Big Moose last week.
On Jan. 28, police found 64-year-old Richard Brink lying on his snowmobile at an intersection near Glemore and Martin roads in Big Moose. Officers determined Brink was intoxicated and placed him under arrest.
He was charged with snowmobiling while intoxicated and released with appearance tickets.
Brink is scheduled to return to Town of Webb Court at a later date.