New Proctor Protocols After Weekend Football Game Shooting

UTICA, N.Y. -- In the wake of the weekend shooting that took place after a Proctor High School football game, the Utica City School District has put some additional safety protocols into place.

Some of the new protocols include an increased police presence in and around the school.

All Proctor students must have their school IDs.

If a student doesn't have an ID, they won't be able to get into the building.

The school will be on lockout today.

Parents will have to call ahead before picking up their child.

There are also changes being made to sporting events and being put into place for staff at sporting events.

Only parents will be allowed to attend this week—no siblings.

Proctor staff will only be able to enter through a single point of entry, or the Arcuri entrance at the school, and must be wearing their badges.

On top of all that, each staff member will be given a fact sheet and support for students throughout the day.

Students will be able to get counseling if needed this week at the school in regard to the shooting.