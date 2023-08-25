New Trial Date Set Regarding 2020 Murder Case in Old Forge

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. -- A trial date is set for the Rochester man who was convicted of murder after shooting a retired firefighter in Old Forge in 2020 and granted a new trial.

Steven Swanton's new trial is Oct. 16 in Herkimer County Court.

The state Supreme Court's Appellate Division unanimously reversed Swanton's conviction because a judge failed to charge or instruct the jury on the defense of justification.

He's charged with shooting and killing 50-year-old Scott Krempler, of Putnam County, during an argument on Labor Day weekend of 2020 at Swanton's seasonal home on Dan Bar Acres Road.

William Robertello, 55, of Oriskany, was shot and survived.

The court has set aside two weeks for Swanton's trial.

He was originally sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.

He's currently being held without bail.

Man convicted in Old Forge murder will get new trial A Rochester man who was convicted of murder after shooting a retired firefighter in Old Forg…