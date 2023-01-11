New year off to a violent start in Utica; one homicide shy of 2022 total

UTICA, N.Y. -- Freddie Hamilton, of Utica, lives a lawful life, but lawlessness is all around her.
"We're afraid. Many of the parents are afraid for their kids to go out. People are afraid to go to the corner store. You can hear gunshots on your block," says Hamilton.
Less than two weeks into the new year, Utica is just one homicide shy of the number of homicides they saw all of last year. There were three homicides in 2022. So far, two in 2023. The most recent-3:00 this morning, on Eagle Street, where police found a man dead on a porch, this time, from apparent blunt force trauma. In addition to the homicides, five people have been injured in four shootings in Utica, so far this year.
"We pretty much have a shooting every day and we're devastated so for the new year to come in and have those shootings so soon, it's like a continuation," says Hamilton. A continuation of a violent year's end. Add a fatal shooting near Armory Drive, in east Utica, Dec. 15, and that's three homicides in less than a month.
"Usually when the weather changes and it's warmer weather, we have a spike in the gun violence. But being that it's the middle of the winter is really unexpected," says Roosevelt Patterson, Program Director for Rebuilding the Village, a year-old organization that works to provide kids in the city with an alternative to the streets.
"We have seen, over the past two, three years, our gun violence rise in the months of December and January, for whatever reason," says Utica Police Chief, Mark Williams.
On this cold, January day, Freddie Hamilton and Roosevelt Patterson joined others at Rebuilding the Village, on James Street, to plan out programs for the year. Support for parents and their children....aimed at providing a choice that's better than the streets. Always close in their thoughts and hearts-Patrick Johnson; the tireless community advocate who was always at their side, until he passed away in October.
"We need a way to get our kids off the street, we need a way to protect them," says Hamilton. "We have to have a way to work with our young people and give them something to do and some protection after school hours."
No arrests yet in Tuesday night's shooting on Oneida Street; police expect to charge someone tonight, in connection with this morning's homicide on Eagle Street.