New York Mills schools placed on lockout Tuesday after man tried to enter building

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York Mills Union Free School District went into a lockout after a man tried to enter the building Tuesday morning.
School officials say they know who the man is but he has no connection to the school. Police say it is believed to be a homeless man named Jonathan Becker.
He tried to enter the school through three different doors and ran into a wooded area when he was pursued by the school resource officer.
The lockout was issued just before noon and lasted through the entire school day.
Officials say the students were escorted out at dismissal and all afterschool activities have been canceled.
Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information that may help this investigation is asked to call police at 315-736-6623.