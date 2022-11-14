 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

New York State Police identify suspect in thefts at Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs

  • Updated
  • 0
Richfield Springs theft.jpg
Richfield Springs theft 3.jpg

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York State Police have identified the suspect in two thefts at the Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs last month.

According to state police, the man came into the store on Oct. 16 and paid for two bags of wood pellets, but took several more than just the two when loading up his silver Jeep Liberty. 

Police say the man came in again and did the same thing on Oct. 28.

Richfield Springs theft 2.jpg

State police released photos from security footage on Monday asking for the public’s help identifying the man. According to police, the man was identified later on Monday but no arrest had been made as of 4 p.m.

