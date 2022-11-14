New York State Police identify suspect in thefts at Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York State Police have identified the suspect in two thefts at the Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs last month.
According to state police, the man came into the store on Oct. 16 and paid for two bags of wood pellets, but took several more than just the two when loading up his silver Jeep Liberty.
Police say the man came in again and did the same thing on Oct. 28.
State police released photos from security footage on Monday asking for the public’s help identifying the man. According to police, the man was identified later on Monday but no arrest had been made as of 4 p.m.