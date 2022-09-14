New York State Police looking for individuals in connection to road rage shooting in Forestport

FORESTPORT, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking to speak to several people regarding a shooting and road rage incident that happened in Forestport last month.
On Aug. 27, state police were called to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road for a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists. A man who was driving a Chevy Impala was shot during the incident and sent to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He has since been released.
Surveillance photos of people of interest in this case were released by state police on Wednesday.
Anyone who was at the scene at the time or may know who these individuals are can contact state police at 315-366-6000.