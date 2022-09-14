 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT...

For the following areas...
Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the St. Lawrence River...

At 516 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts
were located along a line extending from Southwick Beach to 13 nm
west of Stony Point, moving southeast at 25 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small
hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...
Selkirk Beach, Southwick Beach, Stony Point, North Pond and Sandy
Island Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.

Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather
Service.

&&


WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...<.75IN;
WIND...>34KTS

New York State Police looking for individuals in connection to road rage shooting in Forestport

  • 0
Forestport road rage shooting incident

FORESTPORT, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking to speak to several people regarding a shooting and road rage incident that happened in Forestport last month.

On Aug. 27, state police were called to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road for a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists. A man who was driving a Chevy Impala was shot during the incident and sent to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He has since been released.

Surveillance photos of people of interest in this case were released by state police on Wednesday.

Anyone who was at the scene at the time or may know who these individuals are can contact state police at 315-366-6000.

