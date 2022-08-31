New York State Police searching for Rome robbery suspect

ROME, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery at Turin Road Mart in Rome on Tuesday.
State police say a man walked into the convenience store at 8199 Turin Road around 6 p.m. and demanded money while making a gesture indicating he had a gun in his pocket, although no gun was displayed.
According to police, the suspect is a white man 5 to 6 feet tall who was wearing a black rain jacket and a red and white motorcycle helmet.
He left the store in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck with no plates.
Anyone with information that may help with this investigation is asked to call state police at 315-366-6000.