NHPD: Man Climbs on Hood of Moving Car, Falls Off, Hits Head—in Critical Condition

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public's help in a car-pedestrian accident at Avenue Plaza on Commercial Drive. 

On Thursday night, police were called to the plaza for a report of an accident. 

"Upon arrival, it was reported that Jacob Grudowski, 22, of Colton, N.Y. had climbed onto the hood of a Jeep Wrangler being operated by Christopher Barror, 25, of Rome as Barror was traveling forward through the parking lot," NHPD stated. 

Police said that when Barror stopped the vehicle, Grudowski fell from the hood, sticking his head on the pavement. 

Grudowski was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. 

If you have information about this incident, call NHPD at 315-724-7111. 

