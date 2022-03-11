No one injured after bullet shot through apartment window in Rome

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow could produce snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour for a time late tonight into Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&