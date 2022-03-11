 Skip to main content
No one injured after bullet shot through apartment window in Rome

  • Updated
  • 0
Rome police car

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating after shots were fired in the area of West Bloomfield and North Jay streets early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m., where they found several shell casings on the sidewalk.

A bullet also went through the window of a first-floor apartment on the 500 block of North Jay Street, but no injuries were reported.

Police say this appears to be a targeted crime, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone in that neighborhood with security cameras is asked to review surveillance for any suspicious activity around the time of the crime. People with information that could help in this investigation are urged to call the RPD tip line at 315-339-7744 or leave an anonymous tip at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

