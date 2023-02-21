Norwich police searching for man accused of hitting officer with car

NORWICH, N.Y. – Norwich police are searching for a man accused of hitting a police officer with his vehicle at the Stewart’s Shops on Route 23 near East River Road Monday night.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. when officers walked up to a white Chevy sedan to speak with the passenger, Jesse Dann, who police say had an active bench warrant out for his arrest. As the officers approached the car, police say the driver accelerated and hit one of the officers while speeding away from the scene. The officer was sent to the hospital to be treated for lower leg and foot injuries.
According to Norwich police, the driver is a white man who was wearing a baseball cap, black Puma hoodie and dark pants at the time of the incident.
The vehicle had Pennsylvania plates and was last seen heading east on Route 23 toward South New Berlin.
Norwich police released images from security footage on social media Monday night in an effort to identify the driver. Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the department at 607-334-1212.