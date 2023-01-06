Notorious Frankfort killer up for parole

Noreen Jones died before her three nieces were born, but on Friday, January 6th, three of them met at the Herkimer County District Attorney's Office to try and keep their aunt's killer behind bars.
Jones was 17 years old, in 1964, when Benedict DiPiazza shot and killed her as she hid under a desk in the Village Clerk's Office, adjoining the Police Station. DiPiazza was paroled in 1999, but returned to prison only a few months after, for a parole violation. Because of a change in the law, Jones' family and the families of other crime victims must now relive the loss of their loved ones every year, instead of every two years, as the frequency of parole hearings has changed. Also opposed to DiPiazza's release: Herkimer County District Attorney, Jeff Carpenter, who says it's not just a matter of justice and punishment, but public safety.
"He's made threats over the years, going all the way back to when this occurred. He attacked Noreen and her dad in the District Attorney's Office, so it's never really gotten any better on his end, and he's made threats to law enforcement personnel over the years, to the family," says Carpenter, also referencing DiPiazza's first, failed attempt at parole, in 1999. . "You're buying a bow and arrow. Think about it. It's one of the few weapons you don't have to register like a gun and things like that. That concerns me, because it's every bit as deadly as a firearm, and you can just walk in and buy it."
Carpenter says multiple people in the community have written the parole board, opposing DiPiazza's release.
DiPiazza will go before the parole board the end of February. We should know by early March whether or not he'll be released.