Notorious murderer, Benedict DiPiazza, up for parole

The headlines say it was 17-year-old Noreen Jones' suitor who shot and killed her as she hid under a desk in the Frankfort village clerk's office, adjoining the police station in this building, on August 27th, 1964.
"I think this was a one-sided affair. I think Benedict DiPiazza had this in his head that she was his girl and no one else was going to have her," says Herkimer County District Attorney, Jeff Carpenter.
Twenty-year-old benedict DiPiazza took 17-year-old Noreen Jones' life that day, but chipped away at it for three years prior, stalking the terrified teen and her family. When DiPiazza murdered her, he was on probation for assaulting her and her family, as they left the Herkimer County District Attorney's office after a sitdown over the situation.
“At the conclusion of that meeting, he punched Noreen Jones in the face, then grabbed the father and threw him on a bench, broke the bench, broke his ribs, and he ultimately pled guilty to two counts of assault for that and he was actually on probation for that at the time he murdered Noreen in August," says Carpenter.
DiPiazza will have a parole hearing the week of February 28th. Noreen Jones' family, eyewitnesses to the crime, and the Herkimer County District Attorney all say he should stay where he is.
"sould you think anyone in her family would be in danger of him if he got out potentially? Absolutely"
Too old to do any harm? Carpenter says, absolutely not.
“At 77 years old, he doesn't have a lot to lose and what's his downside? He comes out, does something and goes back to where he's been for the last 50 years?” asked Carpetner. “He has attempted to communicate with the family from prison, he has communicated with law enforcement from prison. He's a dangerous man."
Carpenter has written the parole board, urging against Di Piazza's release. Noreen Jones’ family can be heard, too. Once the hearing happens the week of the 28th, the board has two weeks to make a decision. Once they do, Di Piazza is notified first. Then, any registered survivors.