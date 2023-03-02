 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of 5 to 11 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

NYC man staying in Utica accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth, cocaine

  • Updated
  • 0
Department of Justice

UTICA, N.Y. – A man from New York City who was staying in the Utica area was indicted Thursday on federal drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Rasheed Mingues, 43, is charged with possession of controlled substances with the intent to sell and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Mingues was allegedly found with hundreds of grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as a loaded 9mm handgun, on Dec. 9, 2022.

Mingues had been previously charged in a federal complaint on Dec. 10 and has been in jail without bail since his court appearance on that date.

The charges against Mingues carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. He also faces a fine of up to $10 million.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you