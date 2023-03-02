NYC man staying in Utica accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth, cocaine

UTICA, N.Y. – A man from New York City who was staying in the Utica area was indicted Thursday on federal drug trafficking and weapons charges.
Rasheed Mingues, 43, is charged with possession of controlled substances with the intent to sell and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Mingues was allegedly found with hundreds of grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as a loaded 9mm handgun, on Dec. 9, 2022.
Mingues had been previously charged in a federal complaint on Dec. 10 and has been in jail without bail since his court appearance on that date.
The charges against Mingues carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. He also faces a fine of up to $10 million.