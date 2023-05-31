NYPD arrest suspect in 2022 Utica homicide; second suspect still wanted

Utica Police have made an arrest in a 2022 homicide investigation.
The victim, 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson, was shot and killed November 20th, on Whitesboro Street, near Cathedral Garden Apartments.
Last month, an Oneida County Grand Jury indicted two suspects on murder charges for Henderson's death. The New York City Police Street Crimes Unit has arrested 23-year-old suspect, Curon Jackson. Nineteen-year-old Jamel Baker is still wanted. If you have any information about his whereabouts, police ask you to call 315.690.1834 or 315.374.6326.