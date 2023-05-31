 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NYPD arrest suspect in 2022 Utica homicide; second suspect still wanted

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica police announced Tuesday, the arrest of Curon Jackson for the 2022 murder of Kaeron Henderson. Another suspect, Jamel Baker, has not been caught.

Utica Police have made an arrest in a 2022 homicide investigation.

The victim, 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson, was shot and killed November 20th, on Whitesboro Street, near Cathedral Garden Apartments.

Last month, an Oneida County Grand Jury indicted two suspects on murder charges for Henderson's death.  The New York City Police Street Crimes Unit has arrested 23-year-old suspect, Curon Jackson. Nineteen-year-old Jamel Baker is still wanted. If you have any information about his whereabouts, police ask you to call 315.690.1834 or 315.374.6326. 

Recommended for you