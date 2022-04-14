NYSCOPBA: Inmate attacks nurse with pen at Mohawk Correctional Facility

ROME, N.Y. – An inmate at Mohawk Correctional Facility who is serving a sentence for murder attacked a nurse with a pen while in the medical unit, according to the correctional officers’ union, NYSCOPBA.
The union says on March 31, the 55-year-old inmate walked into the hallway of the medical unit to tell a nurse his bed wasn’t working. When the nurse went to check the bed, the inmate allegedly took a pen and tried to stab her in the neck multiple times. When she yelled for help, another inmate assigned to work in the unit threw the assailant on the bed. Officers then responded to the room and restrained the inmate who attacked the nurse.
The pen did not puncture the nurse’s skin, but she was treated for bruising, swelling and abrasions on her neck.
The inmate, who is serving 20 years to life for a 1997 murder in Queens County, was transferred to Wende Correctional Facility.
State police were notified of the attack and their investigation is ongoing.