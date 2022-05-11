NYSCOPBA: Mid-State Correctional Facility inmate fakes suicide attempt, attacks officers

MARCY, N.Y. – Five officers at Mid-State Correctional Facility were injured after being attacked by an inmate on Sunday, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
NYSCOPBA says the officers went into the inmate’s cell when it appeared he was attempting suicide.
The inmate had blocked all visibility into his cell with a towel and would not respond to officers when asked to take the towel down.
When staff members looked through the door hatch, they saw the inmate in the shower with a cloth tied around his neck attached to the shower. He also appeared to be unresponsive.
NYSCOPBA says when officers went inside to evaluate the inmate, he got up and charged at them.
Three officers struggled to restrain the inmate, who bit one of them in the arm.
After several minutes, two more officers came to the cell and they were eventually able to get the inmate in handcuffs and foot restraints.
The injured officers were treated by facility medical staff for eye abrasions and swelling, blurred vision, neck pain, knee and forearm swelling and a laceration to a finger. Three of them were sent to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for further treatment.
Following the incident, officials determined the inmate faked a suicide attempt to lure staff into the cell and attack them.
NYSCOPBA says the inmate involved is serving an 11-year sentence for robbery and assault.