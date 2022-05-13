 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

Relative humidity values this afternoon are expected to be higher
than the last several days, ranging from around 35 to 45 percent
along and north of the New York Thruway Corridor to 45 to 60
percent across the rest of Central New York. Winds will also be
generally 5 to 10 mph through the day. However, very dry fuels
continue to contribute to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
this afternoon across most of Central New York. This is especially
the case across areas where full green up has not yet occurred.

This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York
State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has
determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn
ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

NYSP: Sherburne woman stabs man during fight at gas station

SHERBURNE, N.Y. – A Sherburne woman is facing a felony assault charge after New York State Police say she stabbed a man at a Stewart's Shop.

According to state police, an investigator walked into the Stewart’s on State Route 12 around 8 p.m. on May 12 to find a man and woman physically fighting.

Police say the woman, later identified as 25-year-old Jessica R. Collins, stabbed the man as the investigator was trying to separate them.

Store employees called 911 and the investigator restrained Collins until emergency responders arrived to tend to the victim, 56-year-old Daniel R. Purdy.

Collins was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, a B felony.

Purdy was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.

State police say the investigation is ongoing.

