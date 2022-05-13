NYSP: Sherburne woman stabs man during fight at gas station

SHERBURNE, N.Y. – A Sherburne woman is facing a felony assault charge after New York State Police say she stabbed a man at a Stewart's Shop.
According to state police, an investigator walked into the Stewart’s on State Route 12 around 8 p.m. on May 12 to find a man and woman physically fighting.
Police say the woman, later identified as 25-year-old Jessica R. Collins, stabbed the man as the investigator was trying to separate them.
Store employees called 911 and the investigator restrained Collins until emergency responders arrived to tend to the victim, 56-year-old Daniel R. Purdy.
Collins was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, a B felony.
Purdy was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.
State police say the investigation is ongoing.