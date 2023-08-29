OCJ Courtesy Transport Controversy

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Jeremy Ibanez is charged with slashing the tires of five Oneida County Sheriff's Office employees in the jail parking lot on Monday.
What's sparking a lot of discussion is how he got there.
"Giving a courtesy ride is, I don't want to say is real common, but it's not uncommon for law enforcement," says Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.
It's basically what it sounds like; an officer giving a civilian a ride.
In this case, however, State Police say Ibanez flagged down a state trooper in the rain Monday, distressed, saying he needed a ride to see his wife at the Oneida County Jail.
State Police say the trooper searched Ibanez, found and secured a pocketknife he had, and handcuffed him with his consent for safety on the ride to the jail.
The trooper notified State Police dispatch of the courtesy transport.
A State Police spokesperson says the trooper spoke with two corrections officers outside the jail and told them Ibanez had a knife.
"If someone's left with something that's legal to possess, there's certainly nothing you can do at that point," says Sheriff Maciol. "Obviously they're not going to be allowed to carry a weapon outside the facility because it's illegal. But that weapon may very well be legal outside the facility."
State Police say the trooper followed policy and protocol for a courtesy transport.
The head of the corrections officer's union says, so did they, and that one of the COs involved in the interaction is a most senior employee at the jail.
"So, was this handled properly? By the sounds of it at this time? Yes. Should we be concerned, and should we be ever vigilant? Yes," says Luis Esteban Roman, President of Local 1249. "I believe our officers went above and beyond in this situation."
Maciol says Ibanez was determined to go to the jail with malicious intent but was evasive with the trooper about his need to get there, and that the trooper believed they were providing a courtesy transport in inclement weather to someone genuinely in need of one.
Ibanez is being held on $2,500 cash bail/$10,000 bond on several criminal mischief and criminal tampering charges.