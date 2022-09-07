OCJ inmate tries to escape transport van after court appearance in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – An inmate at the Oneida County jail is facing new charges after he tried to escape while being transported from court, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.
Idris Brown has been in jail since allegedly shooting a man in the leg on Neilson Street in Utica in July.
Brown was being transported back to the jail after a court appearance around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 9 when Maciol says he kicked out the window of the van and tried to escape while the van was moving. Correctional officers were able to stop Brown from climbing out of the van and brought him back to the jail.
In addition to the assault and robbery charges from his original arrest, Brown is now facing criminal mischief and attempted escape charges.