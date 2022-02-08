Off-duty Onondaga County sheriff's deputy, son shot and killed in their home

CLAY, N.Y. (AP) - An off-duty sheriff’s deputy and his 21-year-old son are dead and the deputy’s wife is in critical condition Tuesday after the three were shot inside their Syracuse-area home.
Authorities say off-duty Onondaga County Deputy Isaac Eames was found shot to death inside his home in the town of Clay at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The deputy’s wife, Karen, and the couple's 21-year-old son, Troy, were taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
Troy Eames died later Monday, and his mother is in critical condition at the hospital. Authorities did not say who they believe fired the fatal shots.