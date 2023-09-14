Oh Deer! Staggering Discovery at Neighboring Home After Oneida House Explosion

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The house explosion that took place a few days ago in Oneida has made national news, especially with the release of body camera footage of the moment the house exploded.

A stolen car, driven by a 17-years-old, hit a home on W. Elm Street.

The accident severed a natural gas line.

In the early hours of the morning, the house exploded.

"While area police reported there were no injuries in the blast, several neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution," the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said.

And that's where things get bizarre.

During the evacuation process, officers found "a six-point, white-tailed deer being kept inside a dog crate," the DEC said in a statement.

An environmental conservation officer assisted emergency staff in removing the deer from the home.

"The homeowner was illegally rehabilitating the animal and had refused to release it, choosing instead to keep it as a pet," officials said.