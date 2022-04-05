OHM BOCES student charged with assault following fight

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A student at Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES was arrested Monday morning after authorities say he got into a fight with another student, and then injured a sheriff’s deputy who was trying to take him into custody.
Deputies were called to the school on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford after the initial altercation around 11 a.m.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 18-year-old Valentino Quinones, of Holland Patent, was out of control and struggled with the two deputies trying to arrest him, leaving one of the deputies with a leg injury.
Quinones was eventually taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault, a D felony.
The deputy was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.
Maciol says Quinones was arraigned and bail was set at $1,000 cash.