Oneida County Correctional Facility gets new drug detection device

Back in January, two Oneida County corrections officers had to receive Narcan for the first time ever, after opening contaminated inmate mail. This device, the MX908, will help protect COs and jail staff, by screening certain inmate mail for dangerous drugs. Oneida County jail is the first in the state to have the device. For now, they're going to use it only on legal mail, to inmates, from attorneys.
“Because that's where we're having the issue of exposure is through the legal mail because that actually has to be opened in the presence of the inmate, so it's gonna be screened ahead of opening," says Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol.
Legal inmate mail, to start.
"Obviously, it's a portable device," says Sheriff Maciol. "So if it is a drug seizure, if it's a crime scene or potentially a traffic stop or there's some type of unknown substance….."that's why we have law enforcement folks being trained on it today.”
And maybe, eventually, it’ll be used outside the law enforcement realm.
“This is something that could be used in other government facilities, depending on the availability of funding to purchase these machines," says Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, Jr. "There's been questionable mail in our facilities."
A county health department grant paid for the $65,000 device.