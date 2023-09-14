 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oneida County DA: 16-Year-Old Facing Attempted Murder Charges in Connection with Proctor Football Game Shooting Will Be Tried as Adult

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting Update

UTICA, N.Y. -- The 16-year-old boy facing attempted murder and weapons charges in the shooting of a Utica City School District security officer at a Proctor football game last weekend will be tried as an adult. 

The 16-year-old boy facing attempted murder and weapons charges in the shooting of a Utica City School District security officer at a Proctor football game last weekend will be tried as an adult.

This means the Oneida County District Attorney's Office will prosecute the teen the same as any adult offender. 

The difference is that the prosecution will take place in the youth part of Oneida County Court if the teen is indicted or formally charged by a grand jury.

This is so the teen isn't in court with adult offenders.

Oneida County DA Scott McNamara said his office will present the case to a grand jury next month.

If the teen is indicted, the case will be heard by Oneida County Court Judge Robert Bauer.

Being tried as an adult means he is exposed to adult sentences.

Also, if indicted, the teen's name will be made public. 