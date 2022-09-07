Oneida County DA points to bail reform failure in DWI case

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara is calling out what he says is a new failure with bail reform laws after a Utica man was arrested twice for driving while intoxicated.
Kamsan Suon was first arrested and released after a crash in Utica on July 9. McNamara says his blood alcohol level was .32, four times the legal limit. Suon was charged with aggravated DWI.
Then on Aug. 23, Suon was arrested again and charged with DWI under Leandra’s Law because there were two children, ages 10 and 6, in the vehicle. McNamara says Suon’s BAC was .30.
McNamara says judges need to have the discretion to set bail, especially in cases like these, adding, “It is this type of case that is going to result in innocent people being needlessly killed.”