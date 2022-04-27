Oneida County Sheriff's Office finds one of 'Top 10 Most Wanted' fugitives in North Carolina

One of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives who was found in North Carolina last month was extradited back to the county to be arraigned this week.
Richard S. Bryant, 44, was wanted for criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The Warrants Unit has been looking for Bryant since December of 2019. During the investigation, deputies learned Bryant was now living in Durham, North Carolina.
With the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Durham Police Department, Bryant was taken into custody on March 15 and held at the Durham County jail.
Bryant was returned to Oneida County on April 22 and arraigned on April 25. He has since been remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility.