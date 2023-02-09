Oneida County Sheriff's Office warning of ongoing scam playing on people's compassion

ROME, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is urging people to be wary when strangers ask for money after a man was scammed out of $1,300 at the Walmart in Rome after showing compassion for what he thought was a family in need.
On Feb. 8, Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to the store around 5 p.m. after a man reported that he had fallen victim to a scam.
The victim told deputies that a man driving a white SUV approached him claiming he had lost his wallet and needed money to get him and his family home to Florida. The scammer offered the man pieces of what he claimed were gold jewelry as collateral for cash, saying he would pay him back when he returned to Florida.
The victim gave the man $1,300 in exchange for the jewelry.
According to the sheriff’s office, this scam has been reported across the county.
The victim said the man had black hair, facial hair and a Middle Eastern accent. He also saw a woman and four children under 7 inside the SUV.
Security video shows the white SUV leaving the store after the exchange, but it is unclear if they are still in the area.
Sheriff Robert Maciol says in these situations, people should never offer money in exchange for any items.