Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight
hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will
create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a
high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow
will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end
by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Oneida County 'Top 10 Most Wanted' suspect arrested in Utica

  • 0
Anton Frazier

UTICA, N.Y. – One of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ was arrested in Utica on Monday.

Anton Frazier, 42, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon in July 2021.

Several agencies had been searching for Frazier on the outstanding bench warrant, including the US Marshal’s regional fugitive task force.

Members of the task force spotted Frazier driving in Utica and conducted a traffic stop. He was taken into custody and remanded to the Oneida County jail pending arraignment.

Download PDF Oneida County 2022 Top 10 Most Wanted

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

