Oneida County 'Top 10 Most Wanted' suspect arrested in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – One of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ was arrested in Utica on Monday.
Anton Frazier, 42, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon in July 2021.
Several agencies had been searching for Frazier on the outstanding bench warrant, including the US Marshal’s regional fugitive task force.
Members of the task force spotted Frazier driving in Utica and conducted a traffic stop. He was taken into custody and remanded to the Oneida County jail pending arraignment.