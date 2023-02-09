 Skip to main content
Oneonta man accused of providing false information while trying to buy gun from sporting goods store

Otsego County Sheriff's Office investigating

ONEONTA, N.Y. – An Oneonta man was arrested earlier this month for providing false information while trying to buy a gun.

According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Tracy Thomas put incorrect information on a transaction record in an attempt to buy a firearm from a sporting goods store in Oneonta.

Following an investigation, Thomas was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with first-degree falsifying business records, an E felony.

He is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges on March 2.

