Oneonta man allegedly crashes stolen car while driving under the influence

LAURENS, N.Y. – An Oneonta man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle while driving under the influence in the town of Laurens.
According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop 35-year-old Rex Jordan for speeding on Highway 205 on Monday, March 20. Jordan did not comply with the stop and ultimately crashed the vehicle. Deputies say Jordan appeared to be under the influence when he crashed. He was taken to Bassett hospital to be treated for his injuries.
While Jordan was in the hospital, deputies learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Oneonta about an hour before the crash.
Jordan was charged with:
- Criminal possession of stolen property
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Driving while intoxicated
- Unlawful fleeing in a motor vehicle
- Aggravated unlicensed operation
- Reckless driving
- Vehicle and traffic violations
By the time charges were filed, Jordan had already left the hospital and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was found by the sheriff's office when he was arrested by the Oneonta Police Department for an unrelated incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, additional charges are pending.