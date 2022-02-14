Oneonta police arrest suspect in NBT Bank robbery

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A suspect has been charged in the December 2021 robbery of the NBT Bank on Wall Street in Oneonta.
A suspect was captured on surveillance video at the time of the crime, and police found clothing discarded in a dumpster about half a mile away.
Oneonta police identified 29-year-old Elijah Vergari as the suspect and a grand jury indicted him on a third-degree robbery charge.
Vergari was arraigned on Monday and due to pending felony charges out of Delaware County, he was remanded to the Otsego County jail on $10,000 bail.