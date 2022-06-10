Oneonta police still searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police are still looking for suspects after a man was fatally stabbed in an alleyway at the end of May.
Police say 24-year-old Kaleb J. O'Neill was stabbed multiple times the night of May 31 in an alley off of Dietz Street. He later died at the hospital.
Oneonta police say they have investigated more than 100 leads in the case, but no arrests have been made. At the time of the crime, police said they did not believe it was a random attack.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 607-432-1111.