Oneonta standoff leads to arrest of burglary suspect

An Oneonta man is facing felony charges following a standoff with police that lasted almost 24 hours.
On July 16, New York State Police went to a home on Emmons Hill Road in Oneonta just before 8 p.m. to speak with 28-year-old Tyler Burr about an alleged theft from Price Chopper on June 20.
Police say Burr shot at troopers with a bow and arrow when they arrived to speak with him.
With the help of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was established around the residence. Members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Special Operations Response Team were also called in to assist.
According to police, Burr tried to run from the house just after 7 p.m. and was apprehended.
Burr was charged with four counts of menacing a police officer, three counts of criminal mischief and third-degree burglary in connection with the theft at Price Chopper.
State police say additional charges are possible in this case.