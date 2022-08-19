Oneonta woman sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A woman from Oneonta was sentenced to nearly six years in prison on Thursday for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
Jillian Eckberg, 43, previously pleaded guilty to federal drug charges, admitting she brought narcotics from New York City to Tupper Laker, Saranac Lake and Lake Placid and delivered them to customers who redistributed them.
Eckberg told federal officials she distributed about 900 grams of methamphetamine, more than 50 grams of heroin and about 90 grams of fentanyl.
Eckberg will also be under supervised release for four years following her 70-month prison term.