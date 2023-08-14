Ongoing Investigation: Homicide in the Town of Indian Lake

INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. -- Over the weekend, New York State Police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department responded to Big Brook Road in Indian Lake for a report of shots fired.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found David J. Chenier, 32, of Indian Lake deceased.

In the original release from State Police, an autopsy was being conducted.

On Aug. 14, "The autopsy determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the chest and neck, and Pathologist Doctor Michael Sikirica has ruled the manner of death a homicide," police said.

The autopsy was done at Glens Falls Hospital.

The original release stated that "Ann M. Favro, age 57, of Saranac Lake, NY was arrested for (1) count of Murder in the 2nd Degree. Favro was arraigned in the Town of Indian Lake Court and remanded to the Hamilton County Jail without bail."

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 518-873-2750.

The investigation is ongoing.

