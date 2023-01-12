 Skip to main content
Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica police say a woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the leg at his home on Capital Avenue early Thursday morning. Samantha Windover has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

UTICA, N.Y. – An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the leg.

Utica police were called to St. Luke’s Hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a man showed up with a stab wound. The victim told police his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Samantha Windover, came to his home on Capital Avenue to talk about their relationship and during that time, she grabbed a hunting knife from his bed stand and pointed it toward him.

As the argument continued, the victim told police he tried to grab the knife from Windover, but she stabbed him once in the leg and then left the home.

Shortly after the victim spoke with police, Windover was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Samantha Windover

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

