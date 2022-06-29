Oswego County man found dead inside home; suspect charged

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. – A 29-year-old man was found dead in a home in the town of Sandy Creek Wednesday morning.
New York State Police in Pulaski received a complaint on June 27 and were asked to check the welfare of Charles Rothenburg.
While following a lead Wednesday morning, police found Rothenburg dead inside a residence on State Route 11 in the town of Sandy Creek.
After the investigation, police arrested 62-year-old Alva Parsons, who lived at the same residence on State Route 11. Parsons was charged with second-degree murder and remanded to the Oswego County jail.
Police say Rothenburg and Parsons were acquaintances.
Anyone with information that may assist police with this investigation is asked to call 315-366-6000.