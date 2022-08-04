Otsego County father accused of hitting son with metal water bottle

An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old son with a metal water bottle.
According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when the son was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury.
Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Truax was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash or $50,000 bond.
Otsego County Child Protective Services and the Cooperstown Child Advocacy Center assisted with this investigation.