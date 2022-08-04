 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 95 to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
the lower elevations and urban areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Otsego County man accused of assaulting child with metal water bottle

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest handcuffs

Associated Press

An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a child earlier this week.

According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when a child was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury.

Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, allegedly caused the child’s injury with a metal water bottle.

Truax was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Truax was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

Otsego County Child Protective Services and the Cooperstown Child Advocacy Center assisted with this investigation.

Recommended for you