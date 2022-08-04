Otsego County man accused of assaulting child with metal water bottle

An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a child earlier this week.
According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when a child was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury.
Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, allegedly caused the child’s injury with a metal water bottle.
Truax was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Truax was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash or $50,000 bond.
Otsego County Child Protective Services and the Cooperstown Child Advocacy Center assisted with this investigation.