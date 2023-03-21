Otsego County man accused of making false report to police

EDMESTON, N.Y. – An Edmeston man who was charged with cashing a stolen check last month was arrested again over the weekend.
Brandon Morse, 27, is accused of falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement.
According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Morse lied and told authorities there was a man outside of his residence with a gun.
He was released with an appearance ticket and is due back in court at a later date.
Prior to the February arrest, Morse allegedly stole a $3,500 check from a local business and cashed it illegally.