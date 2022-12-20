Otsego County man accused of sexually abusing child multiple times

A 24-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a child under 13 multiple times in Otsego County.
Robert T. Henness, of Otego, was arrested by New York State Police on Dec. 19 and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
Henness allegedly touched the child inappropriately on multiple occasions. State police did not say whether the child was a male or female, or where the abuse allegedly took place.
Henness was remanded to the Otsego County jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.