Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire

HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week.
New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
While they were checking the area, the troopers heard smoke alarms going off and saw smoke coming from a residence on Bunn Hill Road.
The troopers called for assistance from the fire department and then went inside to find no one was home.
The troopers tried to shut off the gas stove, but couldn’t because the knobs had melted, so they went outside and shut off the propane tanks to stop the flames.
While at the house fire, state police received another report of a suspicious person near The Hartwick Restaurant on State Highway 205. There they found 27-year-old Gerard Bourgeois, of Otego.
Following the investigation, state police found evidence that Bourgeois broke into the residence on Bunn Hill Road and started the fire.
Bourgeois was arrested and charged with burglary and arson.
He was arraigned and remanded to the Otsego County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.