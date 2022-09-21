Otsego County man facing additional rape charge following child pornography arrest

SCHENEVUS, N.Y. – A Schenevus man accused of possessing child pornography earlier this month is facing an additional rape charge following further investigation.
Francesco Carotenuto, 56, was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with possessing and promoting the sexual performance of a child. He was also charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals after seven neglected German Shepherds were found at his home during the investigation.
Investigators with New York State Police say following Carotenuto’s arrest, they learned of an alleged rape that happened several years ago. He is now facing an addition charge of rape in the first degree.
Carotenuto was processed on the new charge and returned to jail where he has been since his arrest.