Otsego County man facing felony child sex abuse charges

An Otsego County man is facing multiple felony sex abuse charges after authorities say he had a sexual relationship with a minor for five years.
Following an investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Douglas Ostrander, of Roseboom, was arrested at his home on Thursday, June 2 and charged with:
- Predatory sexual assault against a child
- First-degree rape
- First-degree course of sexual conduct
- First-degree criminal sex act
- Endangering the welfare of a child
According to the sheriff’s office, the sexual abuse happened in the towns of Milford, Cherry Valley and Roseboom. Authorities did not release the victim’s age at the time of the alleged abuse.
Ostrander was remanded to the Otsego County jail on $25,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.